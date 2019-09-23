Harland the hat-trick hero for Red and Blacks

RUGBY UNION

DIRECTOR of rugby Stuart Phillips says Alcester can take confidence from their emphatic 41-0 victory over Stratford 2nds into their home game against Bedworth this weekend.

The Red and Blacks eased past the Black and Whites’ second on Saturday and Phillips believes the players are now starting to reap the rewards of working with new head coach David Myles.

The Alcester chief now hopes his side can carry their good form into this Saturday’s home game against Bedworth in Midlands Three West (South), with the Red and Blacks seeking their first league win of the campaign.

“The players have embraced the new head coach’s vision of rugby at Alcester and it’s starting to pay dividends,” said Phillips.

“We look forward to entertaining Bedworth this weekend and go into it buoyed by Saturday’s performance and result against Stratford.”

It was a strong performance for the Red and Blacks on Saturday, as the previous week’s man-of-the-match Jamie Harland stood out again with his hat-trick of tries.

Alcester were 26-0 up at the break, with all three of Harland’s tries coming in the first 40 minutes.

Louis Smith also crossed the whitewash and Ed Gough slotted three conversions.

The Kings Coughton men ran in three more tries in the second half, courtesy of Lewis Walker, Mat Ashby and Gough.

Their strong defence and discipline prevented Stratford from scoring.

Meanwhile, the 2nds had a late change in opposition and travelled away to Woodrush where they lost 36-28.

The lead changed hands several times, but it was the Birmingham side who had the edge at half-time with a 17-14 score line.

Tries from Shaun Nash, Scott McGee and two from Glyn Smith weren’t enough for Alcester, though, as Woodrush had the extra carrying power which helped them see out the game with the victory.

The 2nds make the trip to Bedworth Extras on Saturday for a Warwickshire Merit League Division Three clash.