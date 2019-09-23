Weekend football, rugby and hockey results

FOOTBALL
Saturday, 21st September
FA Cup, Second Qualifying Round
Halesowen Town 4-1 Stratford Town
Midland League, Premier Division
Stourport Swifts 1-0 Racing Club Warwick
Division One
Studley 2-0 Rocester
Division Two
Alcester Town 3-5 Boldmere S&S Falcons
Division Three
Central Ajax 3-3 Inkberrow
Les James Challenge Cup, First Round
Shipston Excelsior 2-4 Lane Head
West Midlands (Regional) League, Premier Division
Littleton 5-1 Smethwick Rangers
Smedley Crooke Memorial Charity Cup, Preliminary Round
Earlswood Town 1-3 FC Stratford
Hellenic League, Division Two North
Southam United 2-0 Heyford Athletic
Coventry Alliance, Alliance Two
FISSC 2-1 Dunlop Reserves
Stratford Alliance, Aquaid Division One
AFC Stratford Town 0-0 Central Ajax Reserves
GSH United 2-1 Henley Forest of Arden
South Redditch Athletic 1-5 FC Wickhamford
Welford-on-Avon 1-5 Feckenham Reserves
Walls & Ceilings Division Two
FISSC Reserves 0-10 Redditch Borough
Inkberrow Academy 3-1 Bretforton Old Boys
Shottery United 1-3 Shipston Excelsior Colts
Tysoe United 0-3 Shipston Excelsior Reserves
Central Warwickshire Girls League, U14 One
Coton Green Girls 0-8 Stratford Town Colts
U12 Premier
Boldmere St Michaels 1-2 Central Ajax Girls
Leicester City Women 8-0 Stratford Town Colts
U12 One
Leamington Lions 6-0 Wellesbourne Wanderers
Solihull Moors Girls 7-1 Southam United Girls
Ambassador Evesham League, U13 Pool A
Alcester Town Rangers 0-3 Shipston Excelsior
U13 Pool B
Redditch Borough 8-1 Alcester Town Juniors
U13 Pool C
Bidford Juniors 1-5 Inkberrow Eagles
U12 Pool A
Eckington Juniors 4-1 Alcester Town Juniors
Shipston Excelsior 4-7 Bredon AFC Juniors
Stratford Town Colts 2-1 Drakes Broughton
U12 Pool B
Bidford Bombers 2-1 Tewksbury Town Pumas
Bidford Spitfires 5-2 Welford Juniors
U12 Pool C
Welland Junior Lions 5-4 Alcester Town Rangers
Sunday, 22nd September
Evesham & District League, Knockout Cup, First Round
Stour Excelsior Reserves 6-1 Bengeworth
Dragons 4-2 Stour Excelsior
Vale United 3-5 Stratford HGC
Bromsgrove & District League, WA Harris Cup, Preliminary Round
Alcester Town Sunday 3-2 Meadow Park
AFC Blackwell 4-4 Studley Rangers Sunday (Studley won 5-4 on penalties)
Central Warwickshire Youth League, U16 League Cup, First Round
Redditch United 1-7 Stratford Town Colts
RUGBY
Saturday, 21st September
RFU Intermediate Cup, Second Round
Stratford-upon-Avon 26-10 Long Buckby
RFU Junior Vase, Second Round
Claverdon 38-3 Brackley
Wadworth 6X Southern Counties North
Shipston-on-Stour 17-15 Reading
Friendlies
Alcester 41-0 Stratford-upon-Avon 2nds
Woodrush 36-28 Alcester 2nds
HOCKEY
Saturday, 21st September
Warwickshire’s Women’s League, Division Two
Shipston 1sts 3-1 University of Warwick 2nds
Stratford Ladies 2nds 3-1 Hampton Ladies 2nds
Division Three
Stratford Ladies 3rds 0-1 Atherstone Ladies 2nds