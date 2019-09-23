Weekend football, rugby and hockey results

FOOTBALL

Saturday, 21st September

FA Cup, Second Qualifying Round

Halesowen Town 4-1 Stratford Town

Midland League, Premier Division

Stourport Swifts 1-0 Racing Club Warwick

Division One

Studley 2-0 Rocester

Division Two

Alcester Town 3-5 Boldmere S&S Falcons

Division Three

Central Ajax 3-3 Inkberrow

Les James Challenge Cup, First Round

Shipston Excelsior 2-4 Lane Head

West Midlands (Regional) League, Premier Division

Littleton 5-1 Smethwick Rangers

Smedley Crooke Memorial Charity Cup, Preliminary Round

Earlswood Town 1-3 FC Stratford

Hellenic League, Division Two North

Southam United 2-0 Heyford Athletic

Coventry Alliance, Alliance Two

FISSC 2-1 Dunlop Reserves

Stratford Alliance, Aquaid Division One

AFC Stratford Town 0-0 Central Ajax Reserves

GSH United 2-1 Henley Forest of Arden

South Redditch Athletic 1-5 FC Wickhamford

Welford-on-Avon 1-5 Feckenham Reserves

Walls & Ceilings Division Two

FISSC Reserves 0-10 Redditch Borough

Inkberrow Academy 3-1 Bretforton Old Boys

Shottery United 1-3 Shipston Excelsior Colts

Tysoe United 0-3 Shipston Excelsior Reserves

Central Warwickshire Girls League, U14 One

Coton Green Girls 0-8 Stratford Town Colts

U12 Premier

Boldmere St Michaels 1-2 Central Ajax Girls

Leicester City Women 8-0 Stratford Town Colts

U12 One

Leamington Lions 6-0 Wellesbourne Wanderers

Solihull Moors Girls 7-1 Southam United Girls

Ambassador Evesham League, U13 Pool A

Alcester Town Rangers 0-3 Shipston Excelsior

U13 Pool B

Redditch Borough 8-1 Alcester Town Juniors

U13 Pool C

Bidford Juniors 1-5 Inkberrow Eagles

U12 Pool A

Eckington Juniors 4-1 Alcester Town Juniors

Shipston Excelsior 4-7 Bredon AFC Juniors

Stratford Town Colts 2-1 Drakes Broughton

U12 Pool B

Bidford Bombers 2-1 Tewksbury Town Pumas

Bidford Spitfires 5-2 Welford Juniors

U12 Pool C

Welland Junior Lions 5-4 Alcester Town Rangers

Sunday, 22nd September

Evesham & District League, Knockout Cup, First Round

Stour Excelsior Reserves 6-1 Bengeworth

Dragons 4-2 Stour Excelsior

Vale United 3-5 Stratford HGC

Bromsgrove & District League, WA Harris Cup, Preliminary Round

Alcester Town Sunday 3-2 Meadow Park

AFC Blackwell 4-4 Studley Rangers Sunday (Studley won 5-4 on penalties)

Central Warwickshire Youth League, U16 League Cup, First Round

Redditch United 1-7 Stratford Town Colts

RUGBY

Saturday, 21st September

RFU Intermediate Cup, Second Round

Stratford-upon-Avon 26-10 Long Buckby

RFU Junior Vase, Second Round

Claverdon 38-3 Brackley

Wadworth 6X Southern Counties North

Shipston-on-Stour 17-15 Reading

Friendlies

Alcester 41-0 Stratford-upon-Avon 2nds

Woodrush 36-28 Alcester 2nds

HOCKEY

Saturday, 21st September

Warwickshire’s Women’s League, Division Two

Shipston 1sts 3-1 University of Warwick 2nds

Stratford Ladies 2nds 3-1 Hampton Ladies 2nds

Division Three

Stratford Ladies 3rds 0-1 Atherstone Ladies 2nds