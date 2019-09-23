Tesco urged to build safe pedestrian route in Shipston

A district Councillor has written to Tesco urging the company to consider building a footpath to its proposed new store in Shipston.

The Tesco store plan, on the site of Pettiphers Garage on Church Street, was recently approved by planners at the district council, despite opposition from Shipston Town Council.

Shipston mayor Cllr Dan Scobie told the Herald last month that the lack of pedestrian access to the site was a real concern.

According to the minutes of the Shipston Town Council meeting on 9th September, Cllr Trevor Harvey, district councillor for Shipston North, has now requested Tesco consider building a footpath from Telegraph Street Car Park to the new store.