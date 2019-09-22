Anna Soubry MP to address Stratford4Europe event

Prominent anti-Brexit MP Anna Soubry will address an audience in Stratford next Thursday during a special event organised by local pro-European group Stratord4Europe.

The MP for Broxtowe and leader of Change UK, will deliver a talk called Brexit- What Now? at Stratford School from 7pm.

Jonathan Baker, chair of Stratord4Europe, said: “Anna Soubry has been incredibly brave and determined in the way she has been speaking out against Brexit and the hypocrisy of the prime minister Boris Johnson who seems to shift his position towards a ‘no-deal’ or ‘finding a deal’ Brexit by the day.

“In her talk in Stratford next Thursday we are expecting a ’no hold barred speech’ in which she will no doubt be commenting on the way her former party has now been taken over by ‘Campaign Leave’ and the Eurosceptics.

“Judging by the record bookings for tickets on Eventbrite to date, early reservations are going to be essential.”

In February 2019 she left the Conservative Party to become a founding member of The Independent Group for Change, which she now leads.