Stratford Hobbycraft to open next month

Stratford’s brand-new Hobbycraft store is set to open its doors at the Maybird Retail Park next month.

The company, which is the UK’s largest arts and crafts retailer, is opening the store on Tuesday 22nd October at 9:00am, with a number of exclusive offers and activities.

It will create 18 new jobs in the area, following 100 applications for a variety of roles.

The store will be opened by Stratford Mayor Cllr Kate Rolfe, with the first 100 customers set to receive a free goody bag.

Store manager Natasha comments: “We’re really looking forward to opening the doors to our Stratford store and share our passion for arts and crafts with the community. We’ve been working really hard to ensure that the store will be packed full of the most exciting crafting products, which will help our customers create handmade masterpieces.

“Our new colleagues are all dedicated crafters and are ready to inspire and share their knowledge with locals of all crafting abilities.”