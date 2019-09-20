Fantastic football fundraising effort

A football team founded in Wellesbourne to support dads and family members who have lost children, has helped raise £2,400 for charity following a special match against a team from the South Warwickshire NHS Foundation Trust (SWFT).

The match between SANDS United Warwickshire FC and SWFT United at Radford Semele Sports and Social Club, ended in a thrilling 4-4 draw before SANDS United went on to edge it in a penalty shootout.

The money raised at the match earlier this month will be split between SANDS and Warwick Hospital’s Special Care Baby Unit.

SANDS United’s man of the match Ryan Rooney said: “It was an honour to lift the trophy at the end of a long, tough match. Both teams put in a fantastic performance that was reflected in the score line, but the real winners are the two fantastic charities and that’s what the day is all about.”

You can still donate by visiting www.justgiving.com/fundraising/swftvssands.