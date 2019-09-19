Richard’s ride is set to help others

HAVING battled and beaten cancer twice, Richard Fantom of Snitterfield has today begun his charity cycle ride from London to Paris to raise money and awareness to support the charity that helped save his life.

Richard, aged 48, admits he nearly paid the ultimate price in 2012 and would have died had he not finally gone to seek medical help for a condition which left him constantly tired, bereft of sleep due to night sweats and with an agonising pain in his leg.

Six years were to pass and Richard had sets his sights on riding on his bike from London to Paris in September 2018 but was diagnosed with Osteosarcoma in June 2018. He wanted to raise money for the charity Bloodwise which works in many ways to help and support those affected by Blood Cancers. But his bike ride plans had to be put on hold.

But today he’s Paris bound and raising as much money as he can for charity.

