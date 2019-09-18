Grants given to help local charity causes

A NUMBER of Stratford-upon-Avon based charities and organisations look set to benefit from grants awarded by Stratford Town Council.

At a recent town council meeting, the finance and scrutiny committee approved grant requests from the following:

Stratford Christmas Lights Company, £30,000 towards the lights for 2020/2021.

Stratford in Bloom, £30,000 for the period 2020/20121

Stratford Housing Plus – The Fred Winter Centre £30,000 towards the provision of open spaces within the new centre, plus £20,000 per annum for four years towards operational costs – subject to sight of business plan, annual reviews and potentially, representation on management board.