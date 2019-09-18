Sickening attack on cat in Stratford prompts investigation

The RSPCA is appealing for help to identify a man seen throwing a cat several feet into the air by its tail in Stratford.

The charity has launched an investigation after CCTV at a property captured images of the disturbing incident on Baker Avenue, just after 5pm on 29th August.

Members of the public also witnessed the attack and alerted the RSPCA, who are now appealing for information.

RSPCA inspector Thea Kerrison, who is investigating for the animal welfare charity, said: “The man was seen picking up a cat and throwing it around ten feet onto the air before the cat hits the pavement.

“We’d like to speak to anyone who lives in the area with any information which may help our investigation and hope that any witnesses can get in touch by calling our inspector appeal line on 0300 123 8018.

“Carrying out such an unprovoked and violent attack on a defenceless cat is sickening and it’s important we track down the person responsible.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact the RSPCA’s inspectorate appeal line on 0300 123 8018.