Warwickshire Bears beaten in season opener

WHEELCHAIR BASKETBALL

WARWICKSHIRE Bears started their British Wheelchair Basketball League Premier Division campaign with a 70-38 defeat at the hands of Sheffield Steelers.

A change of personnel for the Bears following the loss of three members from last season’s line up saw Macauley Tomlinson, Kelvin Jones and Sho Ayub take to the court to face what was once again going to be a daunting opener for the team.

In the first quarter the Steelers took a firm grip on the Bears, playing strong at both ends of the court and providing very few chances for the hosts to score.

Steelers used their exceptional speed and height advantage to build a healthy 21-4 lead at the end of the first quarter.

The second quarter saw Steelers keep firm to their pressing game.

The Bears struggled to make any clear chances and Steelers continue to run their scores up and take a 41-13 lead at half-time.

With the comfortable lead already built up fin the first half, the Steelers reverted to a zone defence, which gave the Bears more opportunities to put some scores on the board, with the score 55-23 in favour of the Steelers.

The last quarter was all about pride as the Bears kept plugging away at the score difference.

With little time to make an effective dent, the Steelers went home with a comfortable win.

Bears coach Tom Masterson said: “I would like to thank Steelers and their coach Kev Hayes for a fantastic game and a lesson on how far we still need to go to be able to compete at this level.

“This game has shown that it is going to be another tough season ahead of us, but all we can do is keep going and get better.”