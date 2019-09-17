Runaway Mop changes are on the way

By
Ben Lugg
-
2
384
Last Year's Mop Fair, which is traditionally followed by the Runaway Mop

In less than a month’s time Stratford’s historic Mop Fair will come to town, but it is changes to the scheduling of the Runaway Mop two weeks later that that have worried businesses.

Traditionally the Runaway Mop follows two weeks after the Mop Fair on a Thursday and Friday, but in a change this year, the Runaway Mop will take place on a Friday and Saturday instead, on 25th and 26th October.

It is the prospect of the fair occupying much of the town centre for two Saturdays in October that has caused a stir, with a number of businesses unhappy about the re-scheduling.

Many have complained that the Mop Fair and Runaway Mop have a dramatic effect on trade, something they worry could have a particularly negative affect on the town this year because the main RSC Theatre is dark until 8th November.

Joe Baconnet, director of Stratforward BID has previously expressed misgivings about the rescheduling and complained of a lack of consultation with town centre businesses about it.

Earlier this year Emily Wilson from Mop organisers Bob Wilson Funfairs, explained that the change was to enable children to enjoy the Runaway Mop without having to take days off school.

The Mop and Runaway Mop fairs have long been a part of Stratford’s history, with the town originally being granted a charter to hold the event by Edward VI in 1544.

Traditionally the fair was concerned with the hiring of agricultural and domestic labourers.

  • kingcoil

    The runaway mop in the charter is for the second Friday after the main mop , the organisers ( wilson family ) say that they cannot be moved from the town due to the ancient charter.BUT they can deviate from the charter to make more money , If this charter is law then surely any deviation is a breach of the so called charter. This has nothing to do with allowing the kids to attend without having to take time off of school , it is so that the Wilsons can make more money.Every business in town should close down when both the main mop and the runaway mop are on and claim loss of earnings from SDC as they were the people that rubber stamped this disgusting mop.Can we have the clean up costs published from last years mop with all of the cooking oil poured down the drains and oil from the vehicles all over the roads, Not to mention the noise pollution and the stink of filthy old cooking oli that fills the town. Time to move this off of the streets and onto the Recreation ground.

    • Darren Mark Butler

      The Runaway Mop Date is actually on the Friday, not the Thursday. It was added a few years ago, so now they want to move it to a Saturday. What is the harm in that? It is two weekends out of 52 a year. The Runaway Mop has suffered a lot in the past 10 or so years so yes I don’t blame them for trying to make the most out of their visit and by moving it to a day when more people can attend I think is a good business move – any other business regardless what they are would move it to a date that would appeal to more people!