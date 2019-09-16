Mayor says hats off to Mayor of MiniBrum

MEMORIES are made of this and for eight-year-old Poppy Jordan of Stratford – who is Mayor of MiniBrum – she’ll never forget when she met Stratford’s Mayor Cllr Kate Rolfe at the town hall last Thursday.

Poppy, from Stratford, became mayor of MiniBrum, a new children’s play attraction in Birmingham after entering a competition in June.

In July the current mayor of Stratford read the Herald’s article about Poppy’s new appointment and invited Poppy and her family to Stratford Town Hall to see the mayor’s parlour and the main council chamber where all the town’s important business is taken care of.

Poppy said of her visit to the town hall: “I really enjoyed my day with the mayor who told me she was really excited about switching the Christmas Lights on in Stratford this year.”

During her meeting Poppy got to try on the mayoral chain of office which she said was “heavy.”

Poppy got to sign the visitors’ book and was given a special button pin as a gift from the mayor of Stratford to the mayor of MiniBrum.

The mayor has also invited Poppy to attend a full meeting of Stratford Town Council in November when all town councilors will be dressed in their ceremonial civic gowns and robes.