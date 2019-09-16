Stratford Ladies shine at county tournament

NETBALL

STRATFORD Ladies won the first ever Leagues4You Warwickshire Tournament held at North Leamington School on Saturday.

The ladies played four qualifying matches, winning three and losing one (10-0, 8-1, 3-5, 5-4) to secure a place in the semi-finals by virtue of the highest goal difference.

After progressing through the semi-final stage with victory over Fallows, the ladies played Stratford-based Netforce in the final.

In a close encounter, Stratford Ladies won the match 9-5.