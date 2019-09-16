Final preparations being made for rescheduled Stratford Regatta

ROWING

THE final preparations for this Saturday’s rescheduled Stratford Boat Club Regatta are being made.

Stratford BC’s regatta in June had to be cancelled for safety reasons because the River Avon was running too high and fast for competitors to be safely marshalled after continuous heavy rain.

Now, with the help of headline sponsor Kitchens by Dexter, the regatta has been given a second chance, with crews from local, regional and national clubs such as Derwent Rowing Club, AB Severn Boat Club, Evesham Rowing Club, Hereford Rowing Club, King Edward VI School Boat Club, Warwick Boat Club, Stourport Boat Club and Bridgnorth Rowing Club all taking part in what is expected to be a fabulous day of racing.

There will be in excess of 110 races and 29 events running from 9.30am until 4pm.

Stratford BC chairman Dawson Curnock said: “Everything is in place and all arrangements are made.

“We’re looking forward to welcoming our headline sponsor, gold sponsors and guests from Stratford and further afield.”

Club president Paul Stanton added: “We also look forward to welcoming competing crews, VIPs and guests and especially Stratford and Warwickshire residents and visitors to the town down to the river to watch and enjoy what will be an action-packed day, with a barbecue, tea tent and bar in the club grounds.”