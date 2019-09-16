Top award for Stratford Uniform Bank

Stratford Uniform Bank has been handed an award by Orbit Housing Association in recognition of its fantastic work over the past year.

Set up last summer, the bank provides school clothing to parent who would otherwise struggle to buy such items for their children.

It is the brainchild of Stratford mum-of-four Kirsty Powell, who decided to take action after being shocked at the price of purchasing a branded school PE kit for one of her children.

Stratford Uniform Bank has now picked up an Orbit Thriving Communities Award, after coming out on top in the ‘Better Days’ category.

Orbit have also agreed to provide further funding to the organisation, having helped it purchase a former shipping container for storage in the past.

Cheryl Flavell, from Orbit, said: “So far, Stratford Uniform Bank has helped 234 children with school uniforms and has saved around £20,000 worth of uniforms going to landfill, which is a fantastic accolade. In addition, around 70% of applications are from Orbit customers and before this facility was available, parents were often forced to use pay day loans to purchase these items, so it really has proved invaluable to many people.”