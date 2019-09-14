Romans share the spoils with ten-man Swifts

FOOTBALL

Midland League, Division Two

Alcester Town 1 (Jamie Corrigan 13)

Bolehall Swifts 1 (Ryan Price 35)

Report by Craig Gibbons

A WASTEFUL Alceser Town could not find the killer touch in the final third as they shared the spoils with ten-man Bolehall Swifts.

Jamie Corrigan gave the Romans a 13th-minute lead, but ten minutes before the break the visitors were back on level terms when Ryan Price capitalised on an error by goalkeeper Conal Dowling and tapped home into an empty net.

The hosts had numerous chances to take the lead in the second half and even though Swifts were reduced to ten men with 13 minutes to go when Trevese Harris was shown a straight red card, Alcester could not find a way through to snatch the three points.

Having thrashed their opponents 6-0 in the Presidents Cup just seven days earlier, the Romans got off to a good start and came close to opening the scoring inside the first minute, with Jake Brown seeing his fierce shot parried away by Shane Wardall.

Immediately up the other end, Dowling then pulled off a fine stop with his legs to deny Kristoff Lynch from drilling in at the near post.

After a fast and furious opening ten minutes, the game eventually settled down and it was the Romans who drew first blood in the 13th minute when Corrigan was on hand to divert Brown’s pin-point delivery into the far corner.

Six minutes later Dowling was called into action to preserve his side’s lead, denying the lively Lynch who had got in behind the high Alcester line, before Wardall had to save with his feet to prevent Brown’s left-footed shot from going in at his near post.

After a lull in proceedings, the visitors grabbed the equaliser ten minutes before the break when goalkeeper Dowling rushed out of his area, only to take an air shot at the oncoming ball which allowed Price to nip in and tap home into an empty net.

Keen to get back on top, the second half saw the Romans enjoy plenty of the possession, but they lacked that killer instinct in the final third to make it count.

Three minutes after the restart Brown saw his shot blocked before the recycled ball back into the box could only be blazed over by Wade Malley from right underneath the crossbar.

From then on in the hosts struggled to break through the Swifts backline and the best chance of the half for the visitors came in the 64th minute, but Luke Pagett could only blaze over from Lynch’s pullback.

Alcester’s chances of nicking the three points were given a boost when Swifts were reduced to ten men after Harris was given his marching orders for an attempted punch but despite the man advantage, a profligate Town could not go on to bag the second goal, with Daniel Pitt and Alex Price having shots saved by Wardall late on.

ROMANS: Conal Dowling, Mikey Corrigan, Daniel Dineen, Alex Price, Toby Checketts, Karl King, Wade Malley, Miall Gilbride, Jamie Corrigan (Daniel Pitt 59), Jake Brown, Dylan Corrigan (George Davis 59). Unused susb: Sean Bent, Harry Bradley.

SWIFTS: Shane Wardall, Rich Stonehouse, Ryan Northall, Trevese Harris, Luke Pagett (Liam Derrington 55), Frazer Mullis, Josh Houghton, Michael Payne, Kristoff Lynch (Shakeel Richards 62), Ryan Price, Kaynell Smith. Unused subs: George Smith, Lewis Fulleylove, Keiran Briscoe.