Thousands turn out for Warwickshire stage of prestigious race

CYCLING fans flocked to Warwickshire to see the world’s top cyclists go head-to-head in the UK’s most prestigious road race.

For the second consecutive year, the county played host to a stage of the Ovo Energy Tour of Britain and once again it proved a popular draw.

Glorious sunshine beamed down during the event, which started at Warwick Racecourse and weaved through all five boroughs and districts of Warwickshire.

The racecourse was a hive of activity as a whole host of events took place to keep the crowds entertained.

From Atherstone to Warmington, thousands of people lined the streets to see the likes of Mark Cavendish, reigning Giro d’Italia champion Richard Carapaz, four-time Grand Tour stage winner Mikel Landa and Coventry’s own Jake Stewart tackle the 186.5km route which also passed through Ettington, Edgehill and Pillerton Priors.

Fans were treated to a gripping finale as the race came to a close at Burton Dassett Country Park where Mathieu Van der Poel take the win.

Leader of Warwickshire County Council, Cllr Izzi Seccombe, was delighted with the day and how many cycling fans and members of the public came out to show their support.

“Once again this has been an extremely special day for Warwickshire and I am so thrilled that we were able to host a stage of the Ovo Energy Tour of Britain for a second year running,” said Izzi.

“We could not have asked for better weather and the race was so exciting and packed for full of action, I’m sure everyone enjoyed it.

“Events like these are always a fantastic way to show Warwickshire and it has once again highlighted our wonderful county across the globe, not only as a cycling destination, but also for all of the fantastic places to visit.

“We will continue to capitalise on this kind of exposure now and continue to entice more cycling enthusiasts and visitors to our area.

“I would like to thank everyone involved for organising yet another amazing year of cycling events in the county and let’s hope that they continue.”

For further information about the Ovo Energy Tour of Britain or to continue to follow all the action visit www.tourofbritain.co.uk or keep up to date with all the coverage on ITV4.