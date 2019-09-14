Dementia garden breaks new ground

A GROUND breaking allotment garden for those living with dementia has been officially opened in Wellesbourne.

The garden will play an important role in the lives of dementia sufferers and their carers and involved the more than 20 organisations and individuals who committed 250 volunteer hours to build and paint the garden.

Situated at Wellesbourne Allotments, OSCARS Garden was officially opened on Sunday 25th August by Ian Hope, chair of Wellesbourne Allotment Association and Heather Brown from OSCARS – Over 60s Community and Recreation Scheme in Wellesbourne.

