Dragon boat racers prepare to take to the river

Stratford’s spectacular annual Shakespeare Hospice Dragon Boat Race will return once again tomorrow (Sunday), as 25 teams prepare to battle it out on the river.

The races start from the riverside at 10am and visitors are invited to drop by at race camp on Stratford Recreation Ground to find out more about the Shakespeare Hospice, check the race timetable or buy refreshments.

Money raised at the event, which is sponsored this year by Western Power Distribution, will help the Hospice to provide palliative and support care to 1000 patients and their families across South Warwickshire and the North Cotswolds.