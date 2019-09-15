District council gets on board with water bottle refill scheme

The fight to prevent plastic waste polluting the world’s oceans is ramping up in Stratford District after the announcement that district council has joined a nationwide water bottle refill scheme.

Each year 7.7 billion plastic water bottles are bought across the UK, resulting in substantial amount of single-plastics ending up in the sea.

As part of its efforts to tackle climate change, following the authority’s declaration of a climate emergency earlier this summer, the council has now joined the Refill scheme, meaning you can now refill your plastic bottles at its offices.

That is only the start of things though as businesses across the district will be encouraged to sign up as well.

Local Champion Angela Lloyd, Stratford-on-Avon District Council’s streetscene lead contracts officer, who is launching Refill Stratford-on-Avon District, said: “Here in Stratford-upon-Avon we’re rightly proud of the area’s stunning landscapes and countryside. Plastics, including single-use plastic bottles, are now the most frequently found type of litter on UK beaches and you don’t have to look far to find them littering our towns and green spaces too.

“Refill Stratford-on-Avon District gives us all the opportunity to help make this type of litter a thing of the past at the same time as saving money. It’s good business sense as well, as customers view businesses that provide free water refills more favourably and are more likely to return to them to make future purchases.

“We are working with StratForward, who will be encouraging businesses in the town to sign up and we’ll be promoting the scheme to the wider district as well.”

Cllr Ian Shenton, Operations Portfolio at Stratford-on-Avon District Council says: “Every time we refill a re-useable bottle instead of buying and throwing away a single-use bottle we not only reduce the amount of plastic and fuel being used, we save a bit of money and help clean up our towns and open spaces too. We’re so excited to see the launch of Refill Stratford-on-Avon District so look out for the stickers or check the app to find out where you can refill for free. We have started by signing up our offices as a Refill station.”

Refill Stratford-on-Avon District builds on the success of Refill around the UK, which now boasts a network of more than 22,000 Refill Stations.

Visit the Refill website at https://refill.org.uk/ to download the free Refill app and find out more about the Refill movement.