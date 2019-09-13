Police chiefs to pursue costs over alliance break-up

Warwickshire Police Force is pursuing costs from West Mercia Police over its decision to split-up the alliance between the two forces.

While there is a focus on an amicable separation, the alliance agreement stipulates that whichever party terminates the deal, would be liable to pay the other’s costs.

A joint statement from Warwickshire Police and Crime Commissioner Phillip Seccombe and Deputy Police Constable Richard Moore of Warwickshire Police confirmed this week that this action would be taken.

Local policing services, including the safer neighbourhood teams, patrol and response teams, are today already under the command and control of Warwickshire Police.

Around 80 percent of the alliance shared services, such as criminal justice, specialist policing services and enabling and financial services, are currently based within West Mercia.

The statement said: “We have been clear ever since West Mercia announced their decision to terminate our current collaborative working arrangements that it would take time to re-establish these functions in Warwickshire.

“Equally there are also some services which West Mercia will need to re-establish as they are currently delivered from within Warwickshire.

“It has always been Warwickshire’s intention to move forward by delivering a smooth transition for both forces, which would ensure public services are protected and with minimal impact to our workforce.

“We continue to seek this through the current ongoing dialogue with West Mercia to agree transition arrangements.

“The alliance agreement is clear that the party which terminates the agreement is liable to pay the other party’s reasonable costs.

“On that basis, Warwickshire is asking for West Mercia to honour its obligations and meet the costs that come as a consequence of its decision to terminate.

“This is fair and what the taxpayers of Warwickshire would expect us to pursue on their behalf. The ending of the strategic alliance does present Warwickshire Police with an exciting opportunity to rebuild, to take advantage of the latest developments in technology and begin new collaborative arrangements to the benefit of the public of Warwickshire.”

The surprise splitting up of the alliance, announced in October last year, was greeted with disappointment by Warwickshire Police Chief Constable Martin Jelley, who said the agreement had allowed both forces to save more than £35million.

At the time Mr Seccombe also said he was extremely disappointed and said the decision would come with significant implications.