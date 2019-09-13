Appeal to locate man – Stratford

WARWICKSHIRE Police is appealing for help to locate a wanted man.

51-year-old Mark Smith appeared at Coventry Court on 27th August 2019. He was bailed with specific conditions which he has since breached and officers are now conducting enquiries to locate him.

Smith is described as white , 5’11″, of a slim build, with hazel coloured eyes, and short brown wavy hair. He speaks with a London accent and is known to have connections to Stratford.

Investigating officers would like to speak to anyone who has seen Smith or knows of his whereabouts. If you have any information, please call Warwickshire Police on 101 quoting incident number 466 of 25th August 2019.