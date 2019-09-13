Tour of Britain arrives in Warwickshire today

TODAY is the day some of the world’s top cyclists tackle the Warwickshire stage of the Ovo Energy Men’s Tour of Britain.

Cycling great Mark Cavendish is one of the high profile names racing through the seventh stage of the prestigious race which gets under way at Warwick Racecourse at 11am.

The route takes in all five districts of the county, heading north and east first, reaching Stratford district as the cyclists head from Princethorpe along the Fosse Way.

This will take them past Wellesbourne, and through Ettington and Edgehill.

The second of two sprint sections takes place at Pillerton Priors as competitors prepare to face three king of the mountain challenges in a final stretch that includes two full loops of Burton Dassett County Park before reaching the tour’s first ever hill-top finish line.

Organisers believe this climax to the stage will be one of the highlights of the whole event and are expecting big crowds to head for the country park hill top.

Henley-based Johnsons Coaches has teamed up with Warwickshire County Council and the British Motor Museum to put on a free park and ride service to allow as many spectators to watch the action.

The company is laying on the service free of charge, and the museum is allowing free parking. Buses will run every 15 minutes from around 10.30am to 2pm.

It will resume to take spectators back to their cars at the museum once the podium presentations have concluded.

Johnsons have donated their time and vehicles free of charge – but the man who made the gesture will not be on board.

John Johnson, who runs the family-run firm, will be cycling the route and is a keen rider.

“I am an avid cyclist so was more than happy to help when the council mentioned that the finish was going to be at Burton Dassett,” he said.

“The course is tight and steep which is what makes it so exciting, but that also makes it tricky for vehicles and there is not much room to park on the top of the hill.

“The site is perfect for spectators to really appreciate the efforts of the riders and it would be great for the area for the television cameras to see the hillside full of spectators and hopefully we can help make that happen.”

For the duration of the stage, road closures will be in effect and the county council has urged residents to plan ahead when travelling on the day of the race and to make sure others are aware of the planned closures as well as parking restrictions.

ITV4 will once again screen live coverage, along with a nightly highlights programme.