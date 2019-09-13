Fire station gears up for charity open day

THE countdown is under way to Shipston Fire Station’s Community and Charity Open Day tomorrow (Saturday, 14th September), with visitors invited to look around a number of emergency service vehicles.

Other activities and attractions include a bouncy castle, sweet stall, raffle, ice creams and cake stall while the fire safety team will be on hand to offer fire safety advice to residents.

There is even the chance to find out more about becoming an on-call firefighter during the event, which runs between 10am-3pm at the station in Telegraph Street.

All of the money raised will be shared between local good causes and the Fire Fighters Charity, a leading provider of rehabilitation and support services for the fire and rescue community.

Over in in Bidford, firefighters are getting ready to fill up their buckets for a charity car wash at the station on Saturday, 28th September.

The event will take place from 10am-3pm, with the team and friends of the station all ready to do their bit to support The Fire Fighters Charity.