Knife bins at Stratford Police Station next week

KNIFE bins have been placed at Warwickshire police stations – including Stratford – for residents to anonymously hand in knives.

This is part of Operation Sceptre, a national initiative aimed at tackling knife crime.

The initiative begins on Monday 16th and runs until Sunday 22nd September and during this time anyone can anonymously surrender a knife in one of the bins located at the police stations listed below. There’s no need to leave any personal details.

List of stations where knives can be surrendered

Stratford

Leamington

Nuneaton

Rugby

While the knives can be surrendered anonymously and those handing them in will not face prosecution for carrying them, if officers suspect they have been used in a crime they will investigate and seek to prosecute.

Chief Inspector Dave Kettle from the Warwickshire Police safer neighbourhood teams, said: “Fortunately, we don’t have a big knife crime problem in Warwickshire; however, on a national scale we too regularly see the devastating consequences of carrying a knife.

“This is why we are supporting this campaign. We want to ensure Warwickshire remains a safe county and everyone can play there part in ensuring this happens.

“Every knife that is handed in at a Warwickshire Police Station has the potential to safe a life.”