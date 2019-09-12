Knife bins at Stratford Police Station next week

KNIFE bins have been placed at Warwickshire police stations – including Stratford – for residents to anonymously hand in knives.
This is part of Operation Sceptre, a national initiative aimed at tackling knife crime.
The initiative begins on Monday 16th and runs until Sunday 22nd September and during this time anyone can anonymously surrender a knife in one of the bins located at the police stations listed below. There’s no need to leave any personal details.
List of stations where knives can be surrendered
- Stratford
- Leamington
- Nuneaton
- Rugby
While the knives can be surrendered anonymously and those handing them in will not face prosecution for carrying them, if officers suspect they have been used in a crime they will investigate and seek to prosecute.
Chief Inspector Dave Kettle from the Warwickshire Police safer neighbourhood teams, said: “Fortunately, we don’t have a big knife crime problem in Warwickshire; however, on a national scale we too regularly see the devastating consequences of carrying a knife.
“This is why we are supporting this campaign. We want to ensure Warwickshire remains a safe county and everyone can play there part in ensuring this happens.
“Every knife that is handed in at a Warwickshire Police Station has the potential to safe a life.”