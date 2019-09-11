Woman sentenced for perverting the course of justice – Stratford

FOLLOWING a Warwickshire Police investigation, a woman has been sentenced to prison for perverting the course of justice.

Clarice Crothers, aged 18 of Darlow Drive, Stratford-upon-Avon, appeared at Warwick Crown Court yesterday (Tuesday 9 September).

In July 2018, Crothers made seven allegations to police that she and her family had been receiving malicious communications from social media accounts which she believed had been set up by an ex-boyfriend.

The messages included threats to harm her and her family, and also implied her home was being watched. On one day alone, she reported she had received over 100 messages.

During the investigation, it was found that all of the messages had actually been sent with her knowledge from a fake acount set up by a friend, in an attempt to get revenge on an ex-boyfriend. Crothers had also contributed to the content of the messages.

In interview she admitted her involvement but later tried to blame it on a friend who had set up the account. He was initially arrested in connection with the offences and later received a caution.

Crothers was arrested on 19 October 2018 and later charged with two counts of perverting the course of justice. She pleaded guilty to the offences at Warwick Crown Court last month.

She was sentenced to eight months’ imprisonment, ordered to pay victim surcharge costs and given a five year restraining order against the ex-boyfriend.

Following the sentencing, investigating officer Detective Constable Sarah Niblett said: “This has been a complex and protracted investigation, which has demonstrated the consequences of making a false allegation to police.

“During this investigation, it was proven the defendant’s allegations were malicious, in order to try and get revenge on a former partner. This unacceptable behaviour has meant a considerable amount of police time and resources – which could have been spent investigating genuine crimes – was used to look into these false accusations.

“We would like to reassure genuine victims of crime that we will investigate every report made with diligence and impartiality, and would always encourage those who have a been a victim of an offence to please come forward and report it.”