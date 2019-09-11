Police asked to change light bulb

TIME wasting calls from members of the public continue to waste police time.

Warwickshire Police Operations and Communications Centre (OCC) has revealed the latest time-wasting call it received.

One person dialled 999 and asked for officers to come and help them with a household task – changing a lightbulb.

In March 2019, Warwickshire Police received another 999 call from someone who had bought out of date meat.

Warwickshire Police OCC said the caller told them: “I have just been and bought some meat that was reduced, but it’s clearly out of date”.

And last New Year’s Eve, police received a time wasting 999 call asking officers for a lift because the caller was drunk and needed help collecting their house keys.

The police Operations and Communications Centre (OCC) said the caller had left house keys in their car and needed a lift back to the vehicle because no taxis were available.

The caller apparently said: “I had been drinking. I left my house key in the car – can you pick me up to go back to my car and collect key as I can’t get a taxi?”

For more information about emergency calls visit www.warwickshire.police.uk/maketherightcall