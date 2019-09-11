Do3 secures a new World Champion

TRIATHLON

WARWICKSHIRE squad Do3 upped its rankings as one of the country’s leading triathlon squads by claiming a top ten place at this year’s Ironman 70.3 World Championships.

Corinne Moss competed for Great Britain in the middle distance world championship event in Nice over a course made up of a 1.9km Mediterranean swim, 90km panoramic bike route and a 21km run that took in the iconic Promenade des Anglais.

She was tenth in her age group having completed the race in 5:22.

The top ten World Champion title adds to her recent age group win at the 2019 British Age Group Championships.

On home turf, Sophie Kirk set a new course record at the Daventry Sprint Triathlon and was first woman overall.

She completed the 400m swim in 5:54, 20km bike in 36:00 and 4.7km run in 19:31.

At Olympic distance Paul Branch took part in the Woburn Abbey Triathlon and completed the course in 2:51, finishing ninth in his age group.

Several of the Do3 squad also took part in Stratford’s Big 10k, with personal bests over the distance achieved by Lisa Parry, Richard Grindey-Banks and Kimberley Lee.

Do3 head coach Dave Knight said: “Corrinne has secured a very deserved place in the world’s top ten triathletes and I’m utterly delighted for her.

:Her commitment, hard work and determination has paid off after months of training.

“Like the rest of the squad, I’m indebted to her for her generosity of time and the kindness that she demonstrates to everyone, wherever they are on their triathlon journey.”