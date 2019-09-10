Couple launch bid for more time together

A YOUNG Ettington man who was diagnosed with an incurable disease in February has vowed to live what remains his of life to the full knowing that all his hopes and dreams of starting a family with his wife of three years are now shattered.

Sebastian (Seb) Bousie, aged 33, was diagnosed at 32 with Upper Motor Neurone predominant Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis – a slower progressive form of Motor Neurone Disease.

Despite there being no cure, Sebastian and his wife, Kirsty, aged 28, are hoping to raise £10,000 for pioneering treatment to prolong his life so he can spend a little more time with his soulmate who he married in June 2016.

Kirsty and Seb are determined to try and raise as much money as they can for his treatment and to help other MND patients as well as raising awareness about the condition.

For more information and to support Seb and Kirsty, please visit:

https://www.gofundme.com/f/sebs-fight-with-mnd

JustGiving page; www.justgiving.com/kirsty-bousie1