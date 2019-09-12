Cotswold Cup glory for Shipston AC

ANGLING

SHIPSTON Angling Club came out on top in the Cotswold Cup match held at Bishops Bowl on Sunday.

The Cotswold Cup has been running since 1966 and is always a keenly-contested affair

This year there were four teams of ten anglers from Shipston, Moreton, Burford and Norgren taking part.

Shipston and Burford were tied on points, with both teams winning five of their sections, but Shipston had the superior weight advantage with all top three weights going to the club.

Andy Bruce (Shipston) won the match and caught more than 100lbs, Stuart Fleming (Shipston) was second with over 90lbs and Chris Hallow (Shipston) was third with over 50lbs.

With Shipston duo Les Ashby and Gary Didcock both winning their sections with good back-up weights, Shipston had the advantage over Burford.

Moreton finished third and Norgren came fourth.