Stratford’s adaptive squad scores at Worcester Regatta

ROWING

AFTER their recent success at the Oxford City Regatta, Stratford Boat Club’s adaptive squad was equally triumphant at the weekend’s Worcester Autumn Regatta.

Pride of place went to Hattie Throssell, who finally got her debut victory on Saturday, as all season she has been getting closer and closer to taking top spot.

In the final, Throssell competed against an all-male crew from Stratford and she claimed a clear win with support rower Paul Beason.

Mark Brookes also claimed victory in his final with Beason, becoming the second adaptive squad member to succeed for the first time.

In the final of the adaptive pairs, they narrowly overcame their young opponents Dan Godefroy and Jake Blatcher in yet another all-Stratford affair.

Brookes and Beason nudged into the lead in the final 100m of the race.

Sanders and Blatcher, in better form than at Oxford, had a comfortable win over Maidenhead in a supported doubles event.

Sanders was also beaten by a mere six feet in the semi-final of the adaptive singles race.

Meanwhile, Stratford BC’s senior men’s sculler Harvey Mole finished as runner-up in the Band Two Open Single Sculls event.

Mole won his first round against a sculler from Warwick to book his place in the final where he met a rower from City of Bristol.

Although Mole started well, he lost the middle part of the race, giving away two-and-a-half lengths at the halfway mark. Mole did pull a length back, but he left himself too much to do in the final sprint and had to be satisfied with the runner-up position.

Also in action at the Worcester Autumn Regatta were Heather Hayton and Thomas Doherty, who competed in the masters double sculls event and the duo were up against a younger Minerva Bath crew in a straight final.

After a fast start the Stratford crew, racing with a slight handicap advantage rating of 38 strokes per minute off the start, eased out into a significant lead by the halfway stage.

A big push saw the Stratford crew consolidate their position in the race, easing through to the finish rating, 35 strokes per minute for a comprehensive win to round off a successful day of racing.

The remainder of the club spent the weekend settling into their new squads and learning new skills and techniques, including how to go through the very narrow spans of Clopton Bridge.

On top of this, last minute jobs were being completed ready for the club’s rescheduled regatta on Saturday, 21st September.