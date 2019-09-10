Retired Stratford GP’s 12-hour sporting challenge

A retired Stratford GP took part in an incredible sporting challenge last month, raising more than £1,000 to help the socially isolated and those with dementia and depression.

Dr Nigel Wood, 65, competed in 65 sports in just 12 hours over the Bank Holiday Weekend, donating the money to the Sporting Memories Foundation.

Nigel, who was South Warwickshire’s Mental Health and Dementia Lead for more than 15 years, is no stranger to sport and currently represents Wales in over 65s hockey at Super Grandmasters level.

However on what was the hottest August Bank Holiday Weekend on record, it was always going to be a testing task to complete so many sports.

Of the 65 sporting activities Nigel competed in, he won in 38, drew two and lost 25.

Starting the day off at 6am with squash, Nigel went on to play tennis, golf, walking football and hockey, rowing canoeing, boxing and many more sports and activities. He even tried his hand at powerboat racing on the river, though only of a speed of up to 5mph.

Nigel said: “I would say I enjoyed the rowing the most, it was nice and cool and it is a sport I used to do at medical school. I’m useless at swimming so I probably found that the hardest activity. Because it was so hot I did have to take a siesta and cold showers, but I didn’t feel too exhausted at the end, it was only the following day when I really felt it. I’ve always enjoyed sports, but it was hard work.”

At the end of the day, star of stage and screen, Les Dennis, offered his congratulations to Nigel on the RSC stage, where Nigel served as honorary doctor for 30 years.

Nigel is now hoping to set up Sporting Memories Foundation sessions in Stratford for both the over 50s and over 18s.

The sessions, which would support those with depression and the socially isolated, by talking about sport, watching demonstrations and participating in sporting activities.

To support Nigel, visit https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/docwoodmultisportathon