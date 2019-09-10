History-making Alcester C lift Junior Cup

TENNIS

FOR the very first time in Wildmoor Spa Summer League history, the Junior Cup was taken home by a C team.

Alcester C got the better of Alcester A in the semi-final play-offs and both qualified to meet in a full match cup final held at Bannatyne Health & Spa Club Wildmoor.

Under blue skies and being supported by a large crowd of parents, coaches and league officials, both sets of boys were keen to do well.

First blood went to Alcester C, as Max Bocking and Alex Beach took the set 6-4.

Alcester A duo Oliver Linnett and James Faulkes hit back to level at 1-1 when they took the second set 7-6 after a tie-break.

The games went to the wire before Alcester C broke through to take the last championship tie-break set 1-0 (10-6 in points) and the match by two rubbers to one to lift the Junior Cup.

Wildmoor Spa Summer League vice-chairman John Lovett presented all the boys with individual awards and the Junior Cup to winners Alcester C.

Junior League organiser Corin Bishop, who is also secretary of the Summer League, presented a cheque of £50 to Alcester Tennis Club to develop their junior section as part of their reward as cup winners.

The 12 and under age competition, sponsored by league president and Alcester man Tony King, began back in March with four pools of four pairs playing each other and taking it in turns to host matches each month.

The in July, a play-off pool night was held at Littleton Tennis Club where the four pool winners Alcester A, Littleton A, Redditch A and Alcester C played each other, with the top two sides reaching the cup final.