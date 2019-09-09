See folk stars Meet On The Ledge this weekend

Meet On The Ledge return to The Bear Pit Theatre with their unique brand of epic electric folk music for two performances this Friday and Saturday.

Some of the band’s original songs – notably the lifeboat saga The Mary Stanford of Rye – have achieved international ‘folk Standard’ status, and the band is now widely regarded as one of the kick-starters of the British folk revival.

Founded in 1992, original members Ron Holmes (vocals and guitar) and Allen Maslen (guitar, bouzouki, ukulele and accordion) are joined by percussion legend Bo Davies and keyboard player Steve Bird, whose career CV includes no less than three UK chart topping acts: 1060s heartthrob Eden Kane, Don Fardon (Indian Reservation) and John Leyton, whose 1961 number one ‘Johnny Remember Me’ was banned by the BBC for being too gloomy!

All seats are £13 and available from here.