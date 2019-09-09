Teenage duo sentenced for violent break-ins

Two teenagers arrested in Tiddington following a violent campaign of break-ins have been handed custodial sentences.

Dylan Harrison (18) and a 17-year-old − who is too young to legally be named − embarked on a series of violent break-ins over the space of just a few days in February.

On Friday (6th September) Harrison was handed a jail sentence of 12 years while the 17-year-old was sent to a young offenders institution for nine years and nine months.

Last week West Midlands Police released CCTV footage showing the teenagers, one of whom was armed with a zombie knife, smashing their way inside a Birmingham home during one robbery.

The footage shows the pair, along with another unidentified offender, attacking a property in Kings Heath, on 10 February as they threatened the homeowner for keys to his VW Golf and BMW X1.

A paving slab, garden statue and plant pot were hurled through a glass door panel before knife wielding Harrison chopped at the window frame with a machete as the victim tried fending them off with a cricket bat.

They eventually made off with the cars but the following day West Midlands Police officers tracked them down to an address in Sid Courtney Road, Tiddington, in Stratford-upon-Avon where they were arrested in a morning raid.

Harrison, of no fixed address, admitted five robberies and two attempted robberies, while his younger co-defendant admitted one less robbery but instead pleaded guilty to handling a car stolen from that address.

West Midlands Police Detective Sergeant Steve Goult described the offences as shocking given the age of the offenders and the extreme levels of violence used to steal cars.

He said: “These teenagers were smashing their way into family homes in the evening at around the time children were preparing for bed.

“Weapons were used and violence threatened; one victim had a meat cleaver held to his throat as they demanded keys to his vehicle. Some of the victims are struggling with the long-term psychological impact of their ordeals.

“All of the offences they admitted were carried out inside just seven days but we suspect the pair were actually responsible for several other break-ins and car thefts.

“They were brazen and cocky in their offending and we recovered images from social media and on their phones of them posing in stolen cars.

“These are two young men, just starting out in life, but that’s no excuse and the judge has rightly handed down very strong sentences for what were vicious robberies. Anyone prepared to use this level of violence, no matter what age, can expect to be locked up for a long time.”

The offenders began their robbery campaign on 3rd February, stealing a car in Solihull after threatening a resident with a meat cleaver, while other cars were stolen during robberies in Hall Green, Shirley and Olton.

They also made unsuccessful attempts to steal cars in Highters Heath and Netherton.