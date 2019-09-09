Town to visit Yeltz in FA Cup second qualifying round

FOOTBALL
STRATFORD Town have been handed an away tie in the second qualifying round of the FA Cup.
Tommy Wright’s men will make the trip to Halesowen Town – who they take on tomorrow, Tuesday, in the Southern League Challenge Cup – on Saturday, 21st September.
Town booked their place in the second qualifying round with a comfortable 6-1 victory over Midland League Premier Division basement boys Boldmere St Michaels while the Yeltz progressed after thrashing Midland League Division One outfit Lichfield City 7-1.
Second qualifying round winners pocket £6,750 prize money while the losers take home £2,250.
The full FA Cup second qualifying round draw:
Marine v Dunston or Sunderland RCA
Southport v Scarborough Athletic or Marske United
Chester v Altrincham
Curzon Ashton v Blyth Spartans
Bradford (Park Avenue) v Morpeth Town
Irlam v York City
Tadcaster Albion or Ashton United v Pontefract Collieries
South Shields or Colne v Thornaby or Ossett United
1874 Northwich v Whitby Town
FC United of Manchester or Atherton Collieries v Warrington Town or City of Liverpool
Trafford v Darlington
Gateshead v Ramsbottom United
Guiseley v Stockton Town
Lancaster City or Northwich Victoria v Spennymoor Town
Runcorn Town v Farsley Celtic
Alfreton Town v King’s Lynn Town
Stamford v Boston United
Leamington v Chasetown
Kettering Town v Sutton Coldfield Town or Redditch United
Belper Town v Witton Albion
Loughborough Dynamo v Tamworth
AFC Telford United v Nantwich Town
Rushall Olympic v Banbury United or Gainsborough Trinity
Halesowen Town v Stratford Town
Boston Town v Leek Town
Buxton v Corby Town
Matlock Town v Kidsgrove Athletic
Hednesford Town v Barwell
Kidderminster Harriers v Stafford Rangers
Coalville Town v Stourbridge
Beaconsfield Town v Hemel Hempstead Town
Corinthian Casuals v Chelmsford City
Kingstonian v Grays Athletic
Walthamstow v Abbey Rangers
Balham v Royston Town
Tonbridge Angels v Eastbourne Borough
Margate v Concord Rangers
Hendon v Deeping Rangers or AFC Sudbury
St Ives Town v Waltham Abbey or Canvey Island
Maidstone United v Cheshunt
Potters Bar Town v Hornchurch
Bishop’s Stortford v East Thurrock United or Peterborough Sports
Dulwich Hamlet v Bognor Regis Town
Sutton Athletic or Flackwell Heath v Slough Town
Billericay Town v Basildon United
Tooting & Mitcham United v Dorking Wanderers
Hadley v Ramsgate or Arundel
Leatherhead or Lewes v Bowers & Pitsea
Cray Wanderers v Soham Town Rangers
Harrow Borough v Carshalton Athletic
Biggleswade v Chertsey Town
St Neots Town or Biggleswade Town v Ware
Badshot Lea v Hayes & Yeading United
Lowestoft Town v Dereham Town or Needham Market
Barton Rovers v Hitchin Town
Enfield Town v Braintree Town
Maldon & Tiptree v Wingate & Finchley
Moneyfields v Whyteleafe
Hartley Wintney v Chichester City
Metropolitan Police or Horsham v Dartford
St Albans City v Hastings United or Worthing
Kings Langley v Folkestone Invicta
Haringey Borough v Staines Town
Farnborough v Wealdstone
Welling United v Chipstead
Chesham United v Hampton & Richmond Borough
Weston Super Mare v Merthyr Town
Sholing v Weymouth
Hereford v Truro City
Portland United v Salisbury
Havant & Waterlooville v Taunton Town
Cirencester Town v Chippenham Town
Tavistock or Shepton Mallet v Highworth Town
Tiverton Town v Bristol Manor Farm
Poole Town v Hungerford Town
Swindon Supermarine v Bath City
Oxford City v North Leigh
Kidlington v Gloucester City
Brackley Town v Cinderford Town
Blackfield & Langley v Dorchester Town