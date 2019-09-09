Town to visit Yeltz in FA Cup second qualifying round

FOOTBALL

STRATFORD Town have been handed an away tie in the second qualifying round of the FA Cup.

Tommy Wright’s men will make the trip to Halesowen Town – who they take on tomorrow, Tuesday, in the Southern League Challenge Cup – on Saturday, 21st September.

Town booked their place in the second qualifying round with a comfortable 6-1 victory over Midland League Premier Division basement boys Boldmere St Michaels while the Yeltz progressed after thrashing Midland League Division One outfit Lichfield City 7-1.

Second qualifying round winners pocket £6,750 prize money while the losers take home £2,250.

The full FA Cup second qualifying round draw:

Marine v Dunston or Sunderland RCA

Southport v Scarborough Athletic or Marske United

Chester v Altrincham

Curzon Ashton v Blyth Spartans

Bradford (Park Avenue) v Morpeth Town

Irlam v York City

Tadcaster Albion or Ashton United v Pontefract Collieries

South Shields or Colne v Thornaby or Ossett United

1874 Northwich v Whitby Town

FC United of Manchester or Atherton Collieries v Warrington Town or City of Liverpool

Trafford v Darlington

Gateshead v Ramsbottom United

Guiseley v Stockton Town

Lancaster City or Northwich Victoria v Spennymoor Town

Runcorn Town v Farsley Celtic

Alfreton Town v King’s Lynn Town

Stamford v Boston United

Leamington v Chasetown

Kettering Town v Sutton Coldfield Town or Redditch United

Belper Town v Witton Albion

Loughborough Dynamo v Tamworth

AFC Telford United v Nantwich Town

Rushall Olympic v Banbury United or Gainsborough Trinity

Halesowen Town v Stratford Town

Boston Town v Leek Town

Buxton v Corby Town

Matlock Town v Kidsgrove Athletic

Hednesford Town v Barwell

Kidderminster Harriers v Stafford Rangers

Coalville Town v Stourbridge

Beaconsfield Town v Hemel Hempstead Town

Corinthian Casuals v Chelmsford City

Kingstonian v Grays Athletic

Walthamstow v Abbey Rangers

Balham v Royston Town

Tonbridge Angels v Eastbourne Borough

Margate v Concord Rangers

Hendon v Deeping Rangers or AFC Sudbury

St Ives Town v Waltham Abbey or Canvey Island

Maidstone United v Cheshunt

Potters Bar Town v Hornchurch

Bishop’s Stortford v East Thurrock United or Peterborough Sports

Dulwich Hamlet v Bognor Regis Town

Sutton Athletic or Flackwell Heath v Slough Town

Billericay Town v Basildon United

Tooting & Mitcham United v Dorking Wanderers

Hadley v Ramsgate or Arundel

Leatherhead or Lewes v Bowers & Pitsea

Cray Wanderers v Soham Town Rangers

Harrow Borough v Carshalton Athletic

Biggleswade v Chertsey Town

St Neots Town or Biggleswade Town v Ware

Badshot Lea v Hayes & Yeading United

Lowestoft Town v Dereham Town or Needham Market

Barton Rovers v Hitchin Town

Enfield Town v Braintree Town

Maldon & Tiptree v Wingate & Finchley

Moneyfields v Whyteleafe

Hartley Wintney v Chichester City

Metropolitan Police or Horsham v Dartford

St Albans City v Hastings United or Worthing

Kings Langley v Folkestone Invicta

Haringey Borough v Staines Town

Farnborough v Wealdstone

Welling United v Chipstead

Chesham United v Hampton & Richmond Borough

Weston Super Mare v Merthyr Town

Sholing v Weymouth

Hereford v Truro City

Portland United v Salisbury

Havant & Waterlooville v Taunton Town

Cirencester Town v Chippenham Town

Tavistock or Shepton Mallet v Highworth Town

Tiverton Town v Bristol Manor Farm

Poole Town v Hungerford Town

Swindon Supermarine v Bath City

Oxford City v North Leigh

Kidlington v Gloucester City

Brackley Town v Cinderford Town

Blackfield & Langley v Dorchester Town