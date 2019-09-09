GSH United bag late winner to sink Welford-on-Avon

FOOTBALL

GSH UNITED got their Stratford Alliance Aquaid Division One campaign off to a positive start after edging out Welford-on-Avon 3-2, courtesy of a late strike from Dean Haye.

Last season’s Division Two champions took a 1-0 lead into half-time after Welford skipper Luke Evans put the ball into his own net just moments before the break.

Evans made up for his error in the 62nd minute, slotting home a penalty to bring Welford level.

Oli Wilkins then put GSH back in front with 12 minutes to play before Welford hit back once again when Ollie Clark’s speculative 35-yard strike was spilt into the net by the goalkeeper.

The joy was short-lived, though, as GSH won a corner in the 90th minute which led to Haye heading the ball into the top corner with the help of the post to snatch victory for the visitors.

Fellow promoted side AFC Stratford Town are also off the mark following their 3-1 victory away at Feckenham Reserves, thanks to goals from Toby Curran, Ben Hunt and Sam Jalowiecki.

Claverdon are the early pacesetters after they beat Henley Forest of Arden 5-0 while South Redditch Athletic sit second following their 5-1 success over newly-formed Central Ajax Reserves.

Ben Higgins (2), Stuart Hall, Gary Harvey and Dominic McElroy netted for Athletic.

Playing their first Walls & Ceilings Division Two match since forming this summer, Shottery United got their campaign off to the perfect start as they came from 2-1 down at half-time to down Blockley Sports 4-2.

Tobias Dove and Sam Jinks were on target for Sports.

Fellow new boys AFC Alcester Town are also off the mark, as goals from Cameron Parker (2), Sam Coley and George Davis fired them to a 4-2 victory over visiting Tysoe United.

Bretforton Old Boys were the biggest winners of the weekend after they put nine goals past Shipston Excelsior Colts without reply while Anton Bennett’s hat-trick inspired Redditch Borough to a 4-0 victory over Inkberrow Academy.