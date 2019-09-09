Man suffers serious injuries in A46 collision

A man has been taken to hospital with multiple serious injuries following a three-car road traffic collision on the A46 near Stratford this morning.

The collision happened close to Snitterfield at 6.29am, with one of the vehicles crashing into a tree.

Two ambulances, a paramedic officer and the Warwickshire and Northamptonshire Air Ambulance Critical Care Car were sent to the scene.

A West Midlands Ambulance Service spokesman said: “On arrival, crews found a car that had crashed into a tree and suffered significant damage. A man was trapped inside the car and was cut free with help from the fire service.

“He received treatment at the scene for multiple serious injuries before being transported to University Hospital Coventry and Warwickshire on blue lights and sirens. The doctor from the Critical Care Car travelled with the patient to help continue treatment en route to hospital.

“Another man, from a second car, was assessed and treated for minor injuries before being taken to Warwick Hospital.”

There are road closures in place at the junctions with Birmingham Road and Warwick Road while further closures are in place on Sand Barn Lane, Heath End Lane, the Marraway Island and the Bishopton Island.

Police are urging motorists to avoid the area.