County players on-song at Closed Championships

TENNIS

HAMPTON Lucy ace Lucia Cassidy underlined her rapid improvement by winning the U18 singles title at the Warwickshire County Closed Championships held in Sutton Coldfield, reports Sally Jones.

The 13-year-old got the better of consistent left-hander Sophie Smith, from Sutton Coldfield, 6-4, 6-2 to claim the victory.

Smith gained a measure of consolation in the U16 final, though, by beating Balsall Common’s Lois Porter 6-2, 4-6, 10-7.

Porter and Cassidy then teamed up in the U16s doubles final where they beat Smith and Rugby’s Samantha Delleman 6-3, 6-3.

Oldbury’s Cadey Morgan, 12, continued her outstanding run of form by retaining the U12 title with a fluent 6-4, 6-4 victory over county team-mate Alice Wilson-Marsh, 10, from Kenilworth.

Morgan also won the U14 singles and then paired up with Wilson-Marsh to take the U12 doubles title with a 6-2, 3-6, 10-5 victory over Stratford’s Ruth Adams and Isabella Taylor.

National U14 champion Luca Pow, from Solihull, capped off an outstanding season by taking the top two junior titles.

The 14-year-old, who also claimed the prestigious Road to Wimbledon Championship last month, beat Charlie Watson to take the U18 county title in straight sets 6-3 6-2.

He then defeated Radu Manolescu to retain his U16 crown, a re-run of last year’s U14s final.

Pow also combined well with county team-mate Daniel Agranovsky to take the U16 boys’ doubles title and with rising star Cassidy to squeak past Sam Parsons and Porter in the U18 mixed doubles final.

Agranovsky, from Rugby, won the U14 singles and doubles crowns, beating Warwick’s Ferran Redza, who was also unlucky to lose the U12s final to Denis Ivanov.

Top seed Richard Partridge, 25, from Coventry, retained his singles crown, outhitting Arran Trainor in straight sets.

Trainor then won the U18 doubles with Alex Griffiths.

The well-attended finals day and high-quality performances at all age groups underlined the success of the new-look County Closed Championships in only its second year at Sutton Coldfield Tennis Club.

Organiser Bev Lancaster said: “We’re thrilled with how the tournament went and its great atmosphere.

“The club staged it superbly, everyone loved the social events and there was some brilliant, highly-competitive tennis.

“It was also good to see several of our nationally ranked juniors, particularly Luca Pow, taking the time to support their county tournament, as it’s a real boost for our up-and-coming players to get the chance to play against those already competing on the international stage.

“The social mixed doubles events once again attracted players of all standards and it was lovely to see the youngsters playing with such enjoyment.”