Foodbank seeks urgent storage help

Stratford Foodbank is urgently appealing for storage space in the Meon Vale/Lower Quinton area as increasing numbers of families south of Stratford seek help from the organisation.

The space would be used to store emergency food parcels and needs to be waterproof and accessible.

Many of those who need help in the area do not have transport to get into Stratford, but having emergency parcels available nearby could allow Foodbank volunteers to deliver locally.

The organisation believes the situation will become more pressing as we move into the autumn.

Such a service would only be an interim measure, whilst the Foodbank assesses the best way to support struggling families.

If you think you may be able to help email info@stratforduponavon.foodbank.org.uk.

The Foodbank is also urging people to donate a number of vital items at its collection points at supermarkets and churches in the district.

These include pasta sauce, shampoo, UHT milk, tinned tomatoes, meat soup, custard, washing up liquid, dog food, deodorant, shaving foam and tinned ham/spam.

Stratford Foodbank is currently looking to recruit a number of volunteers for interesting admin roles with the charity.

For more information visit https://stratforduponavon.foodbank.org.uk/give-help/volunteer/