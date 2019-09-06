Birmingham Royal Ballet’s cracking autumn season

Birmingham Royal Ballet’s autumn season commences on 19th September and features a fitting balance of classical and contemporary ballet.

The company, who are based at the Birmingham Hippodrome, describe autumn 2019 as a ‘bridge season’ during which Birmingham Royal Ballet (BRB) moves towards the arrival of Carlos Acosta as director in January 2020.

From 19th September to 30th October there is a ‘mixed bill’ of three new works: A Brief Nostalgia, The Suit and Nine Sinatra Songs. A Brief Nostalgia is a new commission for rising young choreographer and Queensland Ballet dancer Jack Lister. Featuring a new score by award-winning Scottish composer Tom Harrold, this world premiere opens the eclectic mixed bill before Ballet Black – fresh from their hit performance with Stormzy at Glastonbury – will take to the stage to perform Cathy Marston’s critically acclaimed The Suit, inspired by Can Themba’s South African fable. BRB’s dancers return to close the programme with Twyla Tharp’s Nine Sinatra Songs, a glamorous portrait of seven couples that traces the arc of romantic relationships. Nine Sinatra Songs is one of Tharp’s most frequently performed works and has become an international, crowd-pleasing favourite.

Giselle follows on, running from 25th September to 2nd November. Current BRB artistic director David Bintley finishes his stint with a fitting legacy with a revival of his production of Giselle, first staged 20 years ago. It features Adolphe Adam’s original score performed by the Royal Ballet Sinfonia, and BRB Principals Momoko Hirata and César Morales as the eponymous heroine and her anti-hero Count Albrecht.

The end of the year also sees the now annual revival of Sir Peter Wright’s acclaimed production of The Nutcracker which returns to Birmingham Hippodrome for the festive season from 22nd November to 14th December.