Boy in the Dress composer Guy Chambers announces solo show at RSC

Songwriter, musician and producer, Guy Chambers, best known for his work with Robbie Williams, will play a one-off concert at the Swan Theatre, Stratford-upon-Avon on Sunday, 27th October.

Guy and Robbie are one of the most successful and loved songwriting partnerships in British pop history. As Robbie’s writing partner, Guy has produced seven Number One albums, sold millions of records around the world, and is responsible for some of the biggest hit singles of the last 25 years, hits such as Angels, Let Me Entertain You, Strong, No Regrets, Millennium, Rock DJ and Feel.

For this concert, Guy will perform tracks from his new album Go Gentle Into The Light, a collection of piano instrumental versions of some of his most well-known songs. Guy’s visit to Stratford-upon-Avon comes ahead of the opening of the Royal Shakespeare Company’s new musical, The Boy in the Dress, for which Robbie and Guy have written the lyrics and music. Adapted by Mark Ravenhill from David Walliams’ debut novel, and directed by RSC Artistic Director, Gregory Doran, the show runs in the Royal Shakespeare Theatre between 8th November and 8th March 2020.

Guy commented: “I am delighted to be playing at the Swan Theatre in advance of the opening of the musical The Boy in the Dress, the music and lyrics of which I have written with Robbie Williams. At this concert I will be playing songs from my album Go Gentle Into The Light which are piano versions of some of Robbie’s biggest hits. I will also preview a song from the upcoming musical.”