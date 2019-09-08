Step back in time on heritage trail

THE rich heritage of Stratford-upon-Avon and surrounding areas will be celebrated with a series of heritage open days across the district later this month.

These popular annual heritage days – established in 1994 – enable visitors and residents to share the past and present stories of many locations in south Warwickshire and are scheduled to run from 13th to 22nd of September.

One hundred years of theatre making in Stratford, including costumes, props and a rare copy of Shakespeare’s first folio, are on show at the Royal Shakespeare Theatre (RSC) in Waterside plus an A to Z of Shakespeare’s secrets and stories to explore.

There’s a Stratford Born and Bred exhibition at Escape Arts in Sheep Street which recounts the lives and stories of local people and in nearby Charlecote Park, over 800 years of the Lucy family history is revealed around the property and grounds at one of the most iconic attractions in the area.

Alcester and Henley are also celebrating their heritage treasures with a series of events in each town.