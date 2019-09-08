Residents to vote on new parish name

A ballot will be held later this month to decide on a new name for Lighthorne Heath Parish.

Ballot papers to change the name of the parish to either Kings Meadow, Kings Holt, Longbrook or Upper Lighthorne, have already gone out to residents, with the count scheduled to take place on 18th September.

The proposal has been put forward to reflect the large changes to the local community which will come with the new Gaydon Lighthorne Heath settlement being constructed in the parish.

Lighthorne Heath Village itself will not change its name.

Ballots have already been sent to residents, with details about how to submit your vote included.