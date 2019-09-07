Did ring found in field once belong to Shakespeare?

THE origins of a gold ring discovered in a field by a metal-detecting enthusiast at Shakespeare Hall in Rowington remain a mystery.

The posy ring was recently dug up by grandmother Sue Kilvert while she was metal detecting with fellow enthusiasts near the historic hall and some of her friends suggested the ring might have belonged to Shakespeare as the hall was owned by a family with the surname Shakespeare 500 years ago.

The small ring has a delicate red and white enamel and carries the inscription ‘Truth Betrayes Not’. Its discovery has been brought to the attention of curators at Birmingham Museums and will be inspected in the coming months.

Dr Paul Edmondson, head of research and knowledge at the Shakespeare Birthplace Trust, said: “There were many Shakespeares living in and around Rowington, Temple Balsall, Lapworth, Packwood, Knowle, Warwick and Wroxall during William’s time, and it has often been suggested that there might be connections between them, but William’s family-tree cannot be traced any further back than his grandfather, Richard Shakespeare of Snitterfield.

