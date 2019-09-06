See Stratford’s future through innovative giant binoculars

If you spot a giant pair of binoculars around Stratford-upon-Avon town centre, don’t panic – you haven’t shrunk!

The two giant pairs of interactive binoculars – one on Henley Street and one on Waterside opposite The Encore pub – are part of an innovative community art project put together by artists from creative company Anagram as a result of a collaboration between Shakespeare Birthplace Trust and the Royal Shakespeare Company to mark the 250th anniversary of David Garrick’s Shakespeare Jubilee of 1769.

The installation is called I See the Future and is what might be called bold piece of ‘playable’ public art. It seeks to offer insights into what it’s like to be a local resident in Shakespeare’s home town and what might the future look like 100 years on…

So how does it do that? You look through the lens and see either up Henley Street or across the river, the filters in the lens lend a filmic quality and over the view skip a series of drawings by artists from Anagram and by local Stratford people, whose recorded voices tell of their visions for the future. These range from world unity to Max Max/Waterworld-type scenarios.

When the Herald went along on Friday we found I See The Future both delightfully quirky, but also profound and moving.

Read more about the project and hear from the artists and organisers involved in next Thursday’s Stratford Herald (12th September).