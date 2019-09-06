Visitors just love Stratford

STRATFORD and Warwick have made it into the top 25 list of the most Instagrammable historic towns in the UK.

The research shows which historic towns have the most tagged hashtags used on Instagram and it’s no surprise that major events like the Stratford River Festival and the Christmas Lights bring thousands of visitors to the town every year.

Helen Peters, CEO of Shakespeare’s England, the Destination Management Organisation for South Warwickshire said: “It’s wonderful to see that our locations have been featured on this list alongside some of the most beautiful historic towns in the UK.

“Both Warwick and Stratford are towns with rich histories, with Shakespeare’s connection to the region and Warwick Castle continuing to bring visitors there and to the wider region to experience the range of other attractions and activities we have to offer.

“This summer has been a particularly positive one in terms of visitor numbers to Warwickshire and we’re hoping this growing trend of new visitors will continue into 2020.”

The research was conducted by HometoGo, a holiday rental search engine. It shows the most tagged hashtags used on Instagram with Warwick coming in at 19 and Stratford at 24.