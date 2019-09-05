Stratford jewellers are backing England cricket ace

STRATFORD jewellers Pragnell will add a ruby on a gold neck chain for England cricket’s bowling sensation Jofra Archer for every Australian wicket he takes during The Ashes.

The eagerly awaited fourth test between England and Austarlia has been given an added incentive for the fast-bowling England star after Pragnell in Wood Street, Stratford-upon-Avon, announced it will have a ruby encrusted on one of his signature gold chains for every wicket he takes against the Aussies.

The cricketer, aged 24, became England’s top wicket taker this season soon after being selected for the Test side and is sponsored by the world renowned jewellers whose clients include members of the Royal family.

Pragnell Stratford-upon-Avon jewellers have since made him an ambassador for them.A comment on the jeweller’s website reads: “Pragnell Ambassadors are rare jewels themselves each at the forefront of their specialism and endeavour. As great cricket enthusiasts, Pragnell are proud to announce Jofra Archer as a Pragnell Ambassador.”