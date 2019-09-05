In this week’s Herald

This week’s Herald is definitely one you don’t want to miss – in our exclusive front page story we’re excited to be able to reveal that, after months of planning behind the scenes, plans are afoot to create a groundbreaking centre for those facing homelessness.

Stratford Cricket Club also made history this week when they won at Edgbaston – we bring you the story in all its terrific sporting glory.

We have another very special story from a hero who made history – Harold Pleasance, who helped build the bridge over the River Kwai whilst a prisoner of war and celebrated his 100th birthday recently.

On another historic note we report on the launch of an appeal to raise the money needed to work on Stratford’s most significant buildings along the mile-long Historic Spine.

Looking to the future, though, two giant pairs of binoculars are set to be unveiled as part of an innovative project in Stratford – we bring you a preview and keep your eyes peeled for more on the story and photos in next week’s Herald.

And finally, talking of legends, you may have heard Robert Plant was in town and for this momentous occasion we have not one but two reviews.