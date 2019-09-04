Taking a look at how Stratford might look in the future

TWO giant pairs of binoculars will be unveiled in Stratford on Friday 6th September as part of an innovative public art project that looks to the future of Shakespeare’s hometown.

I See the Future includes two interactive binoculars – both two metres tall – being unveiled in Henley Street at 10am followed by a second pair at 10.45 am on Bancroft Gardens.

For centuries, Stratford has celebrated its illustrious status as the hometown of William Shakespeare but what’s it like to be a local resident, sharing a town with millions of visitors from all over the world? What might the future look like?

Earlier this year, the Shakespeare Birthplace Trust and the Royal Shakespeare Company commissioned an innovative artistic project to explore the experiences and perspectives of local people.